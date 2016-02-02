Mint official fills key vacancies

Image courtesy of U.S. Mint. Graphic taken from the 2015 Annual Report of the Director of the Mint.

Even with several key leadership positions vacant, the U.S. Mint was hard at work in 2015, setting records for the sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins. Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson has just filled some of those vacancies.

Feb. 2 statement from U.S. Mint concerning filling key vacancies:

"United States Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson has filled key vacancies on the Mint leadership team in the past couple of weeks — none of which should be considered a 'shakeup.' Instead, the actions are intended to optimize the structure of the Mint’s senior management team and will result in improved communication, streamlined decision-making and more agile operations across the organization.

"The actions will also allow these leaders more time to focus on the departments they oversee and contribute even more substantively to the development and execution of the Mint’s mission. After Mr. Jeppson arrived at the Mint over a year ago, he began to examine how best to structure key leadership positions. Mr. Jeppson concluded this was an appropriate time to put what he sees as an optimal organizational structure in place.

"Earlier in January, Dave Motl — who has served as the Mint’s Chief Financial Officer — agreed to assume the role of Acting Deputy Director for Management (a position previously advertised on USA Jobs Online last fall). As the CFO, Mr. Motl delivered outstanding results for the Mint and was an exceptional leader and an asset to the organization. Peggy Yauss, who was serving as the Deputy CFO, will become the Mint’s Acting Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Motl in his new role will oversee the Financial, Workforce Solutions and Information Technology Departments.

"On January 25, Elisa Basnight joined the Mint’s leadership team and will serve as the Chief of Staff. In her role, Ms. Basnight will facilitate collaboration within the Mint and external stakeholders; review policies that involve bureau-wide interests and scope; and lead cross-departmental initiatives addressing key strategic priorities. In addition, she will oversee the Corporate Communications, Design Management, Diversity Management and Civil Rights, Executive Secretariat and Legislative Affairs Departments.

"Ms. Basnight brings to the Mint a wealth of experience working in a variety of government and private sector organizations. Most recently, she served the Department of Veterans Affairs as the Director of the Center for Women Veterans, where she was the primary advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs on programs and issues related to women veterans. Prior to that, she has worked in the private sector as corporate counsel at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney in Philadelphia, focusing on supply chain, manufacturing, and commercial operations, and as an associate with Debevoise & Plimpton LLP in New York, focusing on domestic and international mergers and acquisitions. She is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy in West Point. She is also a graduate of Boston University-Brussels, Rutgers Law School-Newark, and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, where she earned a master’s degree in public administration.

"Dick Peterson will continue to provide his strong leadership and expertise serving as Deputy Director for Manufacturing and Quality/Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Peterson oversees the Manufacturing, Numismatic/Bullion and Protection Departments.

“I could not be more proud of the Mint team. Last year’s outstanding results speak volumes about how the men and women of the United States Mint consistently deliver results for the American people. These new leadership roles will enable the senior management team to make a strong organization even stronger,” said Rhett Jeppson, Principal Deputy Director.