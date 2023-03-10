Mint price known for Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollars set

The two-piece Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set will be limited to a release of 250,000 sets. U.S. Mint customers can place advance orders via subscription on the Mint’s website.

U.S. Mint officials announced through the Federal Register online March 3 that the issue price for the limited edition two-coin Reverse Proof 2023-S Morgan and Peace dollar set, to be offered sometime this fall, will be $185.

The numismatic product is limited to a 250,000-set release, each containing coins struck at the San Francisco Mint and bearing the facility’s S Mint mark. The household-order limit is three sets.

The Reverse Proof strikes are available only in the set.

Collectors can place advance orders for the sets online through the U.S. Mint’s subscription option at https://www.usmint.gov/, accessible by scrolling to the bottom of the home page and clicking on the Subscription link. From the link, search for the product desired.

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The Reverse Proof finish differs from the standard Proof finish. A standard Proof coin has laser-frosted devices that contrast against mirrored fields. On a Reverse Proof coin, select mirror-finish design details contrast against frosted fields.

Other products

Also being offered are:

➤ Uncirculated 2023 Morgan dollar, 275,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $76 per coin, subject to change.

➤ Uncirculated 2023 Peace dollar, 275,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $76 per coin, subject to change.

➤ Standard Proof 2023-S Morgan dollar, 400,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $80 per coin subject to change.

➤ Standard Proof 2023-S Peace dollar, 400,000 maximum mintage, tentative pricing at $80 per coin subject to change.

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