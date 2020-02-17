Mint prepares for Weir Farm quarter dollar launch ceremony
- Published: Feb 17, 2020, 9 AM
April 7 is scheduled for the U.S. Mint's official launch ceremony for the 2020 Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar.
The ceremony is being staged a day after the coin is released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.
The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time April 7 at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road, in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
After the ceremony, attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollars.
From 5 to 6 p.m. April 6, Mint officials will host a coin forum at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, in Wilton, Connecticut, for the purpose of informing attendees about upcoming Mint product initiatives and to receive public input.
The reverse of the Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.
Kunz’s design “portrays an artist, wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm,” according to the Mint’s narrative.
The Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar is the 52nd of 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
The program will end in 2021 with the release of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site coin.
