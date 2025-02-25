Mint plans for a 25th anniversary Sacagawea dollar

Obverse and reverse designs are proposed for a contemplated 24-karat gold dollar to mark the 25th anniversary in 2025 of the Sacagawea dollar, shown as an illustration.

Proposed designs for a half-ounce .9999 fine gold Sacagawea dollar to be issued in 2025 by the United States Mint, to recognize the 25th anniversary of the 2000 release into circulation of the manganese-brass clad Sacagawea dollar, were reviewed and recommended Feb. 18 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Mint is preparing to strike the coins with a W Mint mark at the West Point Mint.

Bureau officials did not disclose the finish or finishes to be used for the 25th anniversary Sacagawea dollar coins struck in gold, or whether mintages will be limited.

During the Feb. 18 CCAC teleconference via Youtube, Mint officials noted the 25th anniversary gold coins “will contain the original inscriptions featured on the original circulation strikes," but no gold weight and fineness specifications will be inscribed.

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The obverse design, executed by Santa Fe, New Mexico sculptor Glenna Goodacre, depicts a three-quarter right profile of the Shoshone guide Sacagawea, with her infant son, Jean Baptiste, carried on her back in a papoose.

The Soaring Eagle reverse, rendered in 1999 by then U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr., illustrates an eagle in flight encircled by 17 five-pointed stars, representing the number of states in the Union at the time of the 1804 Lewis and Clark Expedition.

The eagle design will exhibit 13 tail feathers, the same number that appeared on the coins struck at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints for release into general circulation.

The first Sacagawea dollars produced for circulation release were primarily Philadelphia Mint strikes, and a total of 94 million coins in specially wrapped 25-coin paper rolls were released through Wal-Mart stores nationwide.

Cheerios dollars

In a joint promotion with the cereal maker General Mills, 5,500 Sacagawea dollars with circulation quality finish were randomly inserted into various boxes of Cheerios brand cereal.

The coins generated a considerable premium on the secondary market since, in their reverse design, the eagle had just 12 tail feathers and a raised shaft on the central tail feather.

The die is also called the Reverse of 1999 and is referred to as a prototype reverse. The coins were struck before the reverse dies were modified to have 13 tail feathers and a recessed center line, the Reverse of 2000, for full-scale circulation production.

Proof gold

In anticipation of releasing a Proof 22-karat gold Sacagawea dollar in 2000, 39 examples were struck in June 1999 at the West Point Mint.

Of the total struck, 12 traveled as cargo aboard the space shuttle Columbia, returning to earth July 22, 1999, after a 5-day space flight.

The 12 Proof gold coins were temporarily moved to a vault at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The remaining 27 pieces were melted.

The original proposal to market the Sacagawea dollar in a gold composition proved controversial and never materialized.

According to Professional Coin Grading Service CoinFacts, “hereafter, the coins were stored in a vault at the Mint Headquarters in Washington, D.C. One coin was displayed at a private congressional dinner on or about August 5, 1999.

"One coin was displayed at the Philadelphia Mint during the first-strike ceremonies for the 2000-P Sacagawea circulation strike coins on Nov. 18, 1999.

"Sometime in August or September 2001, the 12 space-traveled examples were secured at the Fort Knox Bullion Depository in Kentucky,” where they remain.

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