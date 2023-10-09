Mint opens subscription sales for Hayes silver medal

The Hayes medal, measuring 40.6 millimeters in diameter, the same as the American Eagle silver dollars, illustrates on the obverse a portrait facing left by U.S. Mint Engraver George T. Morgan.

The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential silver medal will be released by the U.S. Mint sometime in early 2024.

Subscriptions are being accepted by the U.S. Mint for the Presidential 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal honoring the 19th president of the United States — Rutherford B. Hayes, set for later release.

The Presidential silver medals are being introduced at a rate of four medals per year, in the order in which the presidents served. These are silver versions of the medal in the Presidential bronze medal series.

The Presidential silver medals are offered by the U.S. Mint for $75 each.

The subscription option allows subscribers to be automatically charged and receive each medal when it is released.

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The Hayes medal is the first of the four Presidential silver medals to be issued in 2024. A specific release date for the Hayes medal has not yet been announced by the U.S. Mint.

The remaining 2024 Presidential silver medal releases will bear portraits for the 20th, 21st and 22nd presidents — James A. Garfield, Chester A. Arthur, and Grover Cleveland.

The Hayes medal, measuring 40.6 millimeters in diameter, the same as the American Eagle silver dollars, illustrates on the obverse a portrait facing left by U.S. Mint Engraver George T. Morgan. The reverse is inscribed within an open wreath with Hayes’ inauguration date of March 5, 1877.

The original medal was the first major medallic work in this country by the newly arrived British engraver Morgan, according to author R.W. Julian in Medals of the United States Mint: The First Century, 1792–1892.