Mint opens subscription for 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar

Subscriptions for the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar to be offered to the public in spring 2023 are being accepted by the U.S. Mint.

Subscriptions are being accepted by the United States Mint for the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar to be offered to the public in the spring of 2023.

The subscription option allows U.S. Mint customers to secure one of the coins per subscription, for shipping that will start on the public on-sale date.

The Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar was offered by the U.S. Mint for $67 per coin. The retail price for the Uncirculated 2023-W coin is not yet announced.

The coin’s obverse illustrates sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original Walking Liberty design introduced in 1916 for the half dollar and adapted in 1986 for use on the American Eagle silver dollar.

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Weinman’s obverse design elements were strengthened in mid-2021 when the silver American Eagle acquired a completely new reverse design to replace John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle design originally introduced on the silver Eagle in 1986. The new design shows an eagle in flight.

To place a subscription, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/ and scroll to the bottom of the page for the specific product.

A spring release is targeted for the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle silver dollar, with no product limit or household order restriction.

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