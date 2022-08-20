Mint opens enrollments for Franklin Pierce medal
- Published: Aug 20, 2022, 9 AM
Enrollment is now available from the U.S. Mint for the Franklin Pierce Presidential silver medal, scheduled to be offered for $65 each when the Mint launches sales Oct. 3.
The 1-ounce .999 fine silver Presidential medals are struck without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.
The U.S. Mint introduced the Presidential silver medals in 2018, and all of the previous 13 medals, as well as the Pierce medal, are products of the San Francisco Mint.
U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said that, since the silver medals do not bear a Mint mark, they could be struck at a different facility in the future.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Aug 19, 2022, 12 PM
Fillmore medal sales open, reach nearly 12,000 pieces first day
-
US Coins Aug 18, 2022, 3 PM
WIN presents final awards at August ANA meeting
-
US Coins Aug 18, 2022, 1 PM
New England group meeting set in New Hampshire
-
US Coins Aug 18, 2022, 12 PM
New Mint director sees her position as 'an incredible opportunity’