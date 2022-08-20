US Coins

Mint opens enrollments for Franklin Pierce medal

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 20, 2022, 9 AM

Enrollment is now available from the U.S. Mint for the Franklin Pierce Presidential silver medal, scheduled to be offered for $65 each when the Mint launches sales Oct. 3.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver Presidential medals are struck without Mint mark at the San Francisco Mint.

The U.S. Mint introduced the Presidential silver medals in 2018, and all of the previous 13 medals, as well as the Pierce medal, are products of the San Francisco Mint.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said that, since the silver medals do not bear a Mint mark, they could be struck at a different facility in the future. 
