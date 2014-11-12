Mint opening sales for three-coin Everglades quarter set

The three-coin set includes a Proof 2014-S coin from the San Francisco Mint, and Uncirculated Mint set versions from Denver and Philadelphia.

The United States Mint will open sales at noon Eastern Time Nov. 18 for for the 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set – Everglades National Park.

Priced at $9.95, the America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set – Everglades National Park contains two Uncirculated Mint set quarter dollars — one each from the Philadelphia (2014-P) and Denver Mints (2014-D) — and one Proof 2014-S quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint. All are struck in copper-nickel clad composition.

The coins are mounted on a durable plastic card that includes a brief description of the park and the coin design. A certificate of authenticity is printed on the back of the card.

Orders will be accepted online and by telephone at 1-800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-6468.

Please visit the United States Mint website for more information.

