Mint opening sales for Shawnee quarter dollars
- Published: Jan 26, 2016, 6 AM
News release from the United States Mint:
The United States Mint will open sales on Feb. 1 at noon Eastern Time (ET) for rolls and bags of circulating finish America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coins honoring Shawnee National Forest.
Product options and their prices are as follows:
|PRODUCT CODE
|PRODUCT OPTION
|MINT MARK
|PRICE
|16ABA
|100-Coin Bag
|P
|$34.95
|16ABB
|100-Coin Bag
|D
|$34.95
|16ABC
|100-Coin Bag
|S
|$34.95
|16ARA
|Two-Roll Set
|P and D
|$32.95
|16ARB
|40-Coin Roll
|S
|$18.95
|16ARC
|Three-Roll Set
|P, D
|$46.95
The coins in the rolls and bags were struck on the main production floors of the United States Mint's facilities at Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the P and D Mint mark quarters, those with the S Mint mark will not be released into circulation.
The special numismatic wrapping for the coin rolls displays the name "Shawnee National Forest"; the abbreviation "IL" for Illinois; "$10," the face value of the roll's contents; and "P," "D" or "S" for the United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins Mint of origin. The canvas bags have a tag with "Shawnee National Forest"; "IL"; and "P," "D" or "S."
Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quartersprogram/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.
