Mint opening sales for Shawnee quarter dollars

Bags and rolls of 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollars will be offered as numismatic sales options from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 1.

News release from the United States Mint:

The United States Mint will open sales on Feb. 1 at noon Eastern Time (ET) for rolls and bags of circulating finish America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coins honoring Shawnee National Forest.

Product options and their prices are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 16ABA 100-Coin Bag P $34.95 16ABB 100-Coin Bag D $34.95 16ABC 100-Coin Bag S $34.95 16ARA Two-Roll Set P and D $32.95 16ARB 40-Coin Roll S $18.95 16ARC Three-Roll Set P, D $46.95

The coins in the rolls and bags were struck on the main production floors of the United States Mint's facilities at Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the P and D Mint mark quarters, those with the S Mint mark will not be released into circulation.

The special numismatic wrapping for the coin rolls displays the name "Shawnee National Forest"; the abbreviation "IL" for Illinois; "$10," the face value of the roll's contents; and "P," "D" or "S" for the United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins Mint of origin. The canvas bags have a tag with "Shawnee National Forest"; "IL"; and "P," "D" or "S."

Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quartersprogram/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.