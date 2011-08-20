Mint officials' titles change

After serving as acting U.S. Mint director the maximum 210 days allowed under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 (Public Law 105-277), Richard Peterson returned Aug. 8 to his title as deputy Mint director.

Fred A. “Al” Runnels, the Treasury Department’s deputy chief financial officer who had been serving as acting deputy Mint director, has been reassigned as U.S. Mint chief of staff.

While the two men’s titles have changed, each will continue to perform the same duties that he has been performing since earlier in 2011, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Public Affairs.

Jurkowsky said Peterson will still be performing the duties of Mint director rather than the duties of deputy Mint director, while Runnels will continue to direct the U.S. Mint’s day-to-day operations, normally the duty of the deputy Mint director.

Peterson — the Mint’s associate director of manufacturing starting October 2008 — was named deputy director of the Mint and acting director on Jan. 25 by Treasurer of the United States Rosa Gumataotao Rios.

Runnels began his temporary assignment as acting deputy Mint director on March 21. Runnels filled the void created by Peterson’s assignment as acting Mint director.

The Mint’s top two executive slots were vacated upon the departures of Edmund C. Moy from the presidentially appointed Mint director’s post on Jan. 9 and Andrew Brunhart, who left his position as deputy director on Jan. 13 to join the Bureau of Engraving and Printing’s management team.

President Obama has yet to nominate for Senate approval a replacement for Moy. Moy’s five-year presidential appointment was originally scheduled to expire in September.

Runnels was appointed as Treasury’s deputy chief financial officer on March 17, 2008. ¦