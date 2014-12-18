Mint officials hesitant to declare Baseball dollar sellout

The U.S. Mint has reportedly exhausted its last-minute offering Dec. 16 of 2014-P National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars from canceled orders, but officials won't yet confirm a sellout.

The 3,500 2014-P National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars placed on sale Dec. 16 by the U.S. Mint without significant advance warning, from order cancellations, are, possibly, all sold.

The U.S. Mint's website indicated Dec. 18 that the product offering of Proof and Uncirculated commemoarive coins was "out of stock."

"We will not declare a sellout until all of the inventory has shipped and the time for returns and exchanges has passed," Adam Stump, deputy director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said Dec. 18.

A number of collectors contacted Coin World about the offering after stumbling upon it on the Mint's catalog page for ordering. Coin World posted notice Dec. 16 of the pending offering, after being notified by Mint officials.

The 400,000 maximum authorization of combined Proof and Uncirculated coins was reported by Mint officials to have been reached April 9. The coins originally went on sale March 27.

Stump said the unreconciled sales numbers, which still require auditing after sales are closed out, are running 67 percent Proof and 33 percent Uncirculated.

