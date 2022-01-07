Mint officials drop two annual sets in 2022

The Happy Birthday set is one of two sets the U.S. Mint removed from its 2022 numismatic product offerings.

Two special coin sets, offered annually by the U.S. Mint since their introduction in 2012 and 2013, will not be issued in calendar year 2022.

The Birth and Happy Birthday sets were dropped from the 2022 numismatic product catalog.

A third set, the Congratulations set, is on the 2022 product schedule, but with no specified release date.

“The Birth Set and Happy Birthday Coin Set have been removed from the Mint’s product portfolio in 2022,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White told Coin World Jan. 4. “Although, there is some customer demand for these products, the demand is insufficient to justify the cost of continuing to produce these sets.”

Both 2021 Birth and Happy Birthday sets, struck at the San Francisco Mint, contain the same five Proof coins, cent through half dollar, as the standard Proof set but the packaging is different.

The 2021 sets were offered at $25 each. The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 29,799 of the 2021 Birth set and 16,984 of the 2021 Happy Birthday set.

For the 2020 Birth set, 29,330 sets were sold, and for the 2020 Happy Birthday product, 16,738 sets were sold. Both sets were priced at $23 each.

The Congratulations set comprises a Proof American Eagle silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint. The 2021 set was offered for $75, with the coin bearing the Reverse of 1986 coin. The 2022 set will include the Reverse of 2021 coin. The new reverse was introduced in June 2021.