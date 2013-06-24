Mint offers weekly sales updates

Collectors can track the U.S. Mint’s weekly circulating coinage production and cumulative numismatic and bullion sales from links on the bureau’s website.

The U.S. Mint has revamped its website to include weekly updates of coin production figures and numismatic sales.

The updates went live on www.usmint.gov at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time June 18. Data is archived beginning from June 16, the date the material was uploaded to the site.

The Mint’s website consolidates currently available reports to a single Production & Sales Figures page with links to:

? Numismatic Products: Cumulative Sales.

? Bullion coin sales and mintages.

? Numismatic Precious Metals Products: Sales.

? Circulating Coins: Production.

The links can be found at www.usmint.gov/about_the_mint/?action=coin_production and www.usmint.gov/about_the_mint/cumulativeSalesStatistics/.

The weekly figures reside on the page titled “Cumulative Numismatic Sales Figures” and will be published every Tuesday by 5 p.m. Eastern Time. The data columns can be sorted several ways — including by year, program and individual product — then printed and downloaded to an Excel spreadsheet.

Subscription to the report via RSS is an option. An explanation of the process can be found at www.usmint.gov/pressroom/?action=rssHelp.

When a product is no longer available, the adjacent sales figure becomes the Last Known Sales (marked by the acronym LKS), the last sales figure published for that product when removed from sale.

A Last Known Sales figure is generally not the final figure. The program has to be audited, and returns and credit card refusals factored into a final, official sales figure. The auditing process can take months to complete. Mint officials have not said whether final, audited figures will be posted for all coins and sets as they become available. ¦