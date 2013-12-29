Mint offers discounts on subscription items

To encourage customers to shop its online catalog, and sign up for its subscription service, the Mint will offer a 10 percent discount on a number of annual products. As indicated by the note, the Mint plans to update images for 2014 coins.

A trial program for 2014 will offer existing and new customers a 10 percent discount on specific numismatic products ordered through the U.S. Mint by online subscription, Mint officials announced Dec. 23.

Officials also announced reduced prices on some numismatic products containing silver and tentative release periods for many annual Mint products.

“On the heels of our free holiday shipping promotion, the United States Mint is offering additional ways for our new and existing customers to save on our products,” said United States Mint Deputy Director Richard A. Peterson.

Online discounts

To encourage customers to shop at www.usmint.gov/catalog and sign up for the subscription service, the Mint will offer a 10 percent discount on the following products:

? Proof set.

? Silver Proof set.

? Uncirculated Coin set.

? Proof and Uncirculated American Eagle silver coins.

? Presidential $1 Coin Proof set.

? Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set.

? America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set.

? America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set.

? America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set.

? America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin set.

? America the Beautiful Five-Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin.

? America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set.

? American Presidency $1 Coin Cover Series.

The discount percentage will be taken off the regular retail price of the subscription, before the addition of the $4.95 shipping and handling fee.

Full retail prices will still apply to products not purchased through subscription.

U.S. Mint spokeswoman Heather Sabharwal said no end date has been determined for the discount offer.

Savings on silver

The U.S. Mint will continue to offer reduced prices on silver products.

According to a Mint press release, due to the cost reduction in silver earlier this year, the Mint “will continue to share the savings with customers on silver products including American Eagle silver Proof and Uncirculated Coins, silver Proof sets, and the America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set.”

The 2014 Product Schedule at www.usmint.gov/catalog will be updated as information changes and products are added. ¦