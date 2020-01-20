Mint offers bronze of Steve Gleason gold medal received from Congress Jan. 15
- Published: Jan 20, 2020, 1 PM
Bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal presented Jan. 15 to former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason for his unrelenting dedication to helping to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in 2011, are being made available by the U.S. Mint.
The gold medal was presented to Gleason by the congressional leadership in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.
The bronze versions of the medal are offered in 3-inch and 1.5-inch sizes at $39.95 and $6.95 each, respectively. The medals are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.
The medal’s obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.
The obverse design features Gleason in his Saints jersey, his clenched left fist raised in triumph.
The reverse was designed by AIP artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint product design specialist Eric David Custer.
The reverse design is emblematic of Gleason’s childhood in the Pacific Northwest, inspiring a lifetime of travel and exploration.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains