Bronze duplicates of the Gleason congressional gold medal are now available in two diameters from the U.S. Mint.

Bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal presented Jan. 15 to former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason for his unrelenting dedication to helping to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in 2011, are being made available by the U.S. Mint.

The gold medal was presented to Gleason by the congressional leadership in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.

The bronze versions of the medal are offered in 3-inch and 1.5-inch sizes at $39.95 and $6.95 each, respectively. The medals are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The medal’s obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Ronald D. Sanders and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse design features Gleason in his Saints jersey, his clenched left fist raised in triumph.

The reverse was designed by AIP artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint product design specialist Eric David Custer.

The reverse design is emblematic of Gleason’s childhood in the Pacific Northwest, inspiring a lifetime of travel and exploration.

