Mint offering 10-coin circulating coin set

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 10-coin 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin Set starting on Nov. 13 at noon Eastern Standard Time.

The set contains 10 circulating America the Beautiful Quarters Program coins — one of each quarter dollar from the United States Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver. Coins in this year’s set have reverse honoring:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Tenn.).

Shenandoah National Park (Va.).

Arches National Park (Utah).

Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colo.).

Everglades National Park (Fla.).

According to the Mint, the packaging allows the coins to be removed easily and placed in the Mint's America the Beautiful Quarters Coin Album and other storage options.

The set is priced at $5.95.

Orders will be accepted online and at 800-872-6468, while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

Visit the United States Mint website for more information on its new shipping options.