Mint lowers prices for eight numismatic coin sets

The back of the box for the set depicts color portraits of three three presidents along with their respective coin portraits.

Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford, and Ronald Reagan are the last three presidents whose portraits will appear in the series that beagn in 2007.

The 2016 Presidential $1 Coin Proof set to be released Feb. 16 contains the last three Presidential dollars to be issued in the series. The Proof coins are struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the S Mint mark.

The United States Mint has reduced its prices on eight 2016 numismatic coin sets, compared to 2015 prices for the annual sets.

The change in prices was published Jan. 20 in the Federal Register.

The price reduction results from inclusion of fewer coins in each set. Only three Presidential dollars will be issued in 2016, the final three in the series that began in February 2007. The presidents to be honored in 2016 are Richard M. Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan. Four presidents per year were honored from 2007 through 2015.

Various 2016 Proof and Uncirculated Mint sets include one or more of the Presidential dollars.

The following numismatic products are listed with the 2016 price first, followed by the 2015 pricing in parentheses:

? 2016 United States Mint Proof set, $31.95 (2015, $32.95), contains Proof versions struck at the San Francisco Mint of the the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, five America the Beautiful quarter dollars (Shawnee National Forest, Cumberland National Historical Park, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Theodore Roosevelt Park and Fort Moultrie at Fort Sumter National Monument), Kennedy half dollar, Native American dollar and the three Presidential dollars. 2016 release date to be determined.

??2016 United States Mint Silver Proof set, $52.95 (2015, $53.95), contains the same coins as the regular Proof set, except the dime, quarter dollars and half dollar are 90 percent silver composition instead of copper-nickel clad. 2016 release date to be determined.

??2016 United States Mint Uncirculated Mint set, $26.95 (2015, $28.95), comprises one each of the base metal coins cent through dollar struck with an Uncirculated quality finish at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints. 2016 release date to be determined.

??2016 Presidential $1 Coin Proof set, $17.95 (2015, $18.95), contains Proof 2016-S Presidential dollars. Feb. 16 release.

??2016 Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set, $14.95 (2015, $16.95), contains Uncirculated versions of the 2016-P and 2016-D Presidential dollars, struck at Philadelphia and Denver Mints, respectively. March 29 release.

??2016 Uncirculated Dollar Coin set, $45.95 (2015, $46.95), contains the three Uncirculated Mint set quality 2016-P Presidential dollars struck at the Philadelphia Mint, the Uncirculated 2016-P Native American dollar and the Uncirculated 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint. The silver Eagle will bear a smooth edge instead of reeded edge. The smooth edge will be struck incuse with 30TH ANNIVERSARY to recognize the series' 30th anniversary. 2016 release to be determined.

??2016 Presidential $1 Three-Coin set – Philadelphia, $11.95 (2015, $12.95 for the four-coin set). 2016 set release targeted for August.

???2016 Presidential $1 Three-Coin set – Denver, $11.95 (2015, $12.95 for the four-coin set). 2016 set release targeted for August.