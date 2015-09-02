Mint limits Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set to two per household

The 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set has a product limit of 50,000 sets and a household ordering limit of two.

The two-panel 1964 JFK 5-cent postage stamp depicts, at the left, the Eternal Flame from President Kennedy's grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, and a portrait of the president, right.

The 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time Sept. 16.

U.S. Mint customers hoping to order the 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set when it goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 16 will be limited to two sets per household.

Mint officials are hoping that the Mint website access issues that plagued the Aug. 11 release of the 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set won't repeat for the JFK set release. The Eisenhower set sold out of its 17,000-set authorization within 15 minutes of its launch. Customers who were denied access to the website were left with the option of buying the set on the secondary market for multiples of the Mint's $57.95 issue price.

The product limit for the Kennedy set release has been doubled to 50,000, from the originally announced 25,000-set ceiling.

The Kennedy set contains a Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar and silver Kennedy Presidential medal, each exclusive to the set. The set also includes a postage stamp depicting Kennedy.

The Mint describes the set contents as follows:

??One Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The coin will only be available in the set, according to U.S. Mint officials. Instead of the standard Proof finish, where the raised devices are frosted against mirrored fields, the frosting and mirroring is reversed, with the devices polished to a mirror finish against laser-frosted fields.

??One 1.595-inches (40.6 millimeter), .999 fine silver JFK Presidential medal struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. The one troy ounce planchet is of the same specifications as the 1-ounce silver American Eagle. The medal replicates the bronze Presidential medal the U.S. Mint originally issued in 1961. The obverse portrait of John F. Kennedy was designed and engraved by then U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts. The eagle reverse was designed and engraved by then Assistant U.S. Mint Engraver Frank Gasparro, who succeeded Roberts as chief engraver of the United States in 1964.

??One 1964 JFK 5-cent postage stamp. The two-panel frame depicts, at the left, the Eternal Flame from President Kennedy's grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The right frame features a portrait based on a 1958 photograph of the future president taken by Los Angeles Times photographer William S. Murphy. The stamp was designed by a New York firm, Raymond Loewy/William Smith Inc., based on a sketch by Bureau of Engraving and Printing artist Robert L. Miller using Murphy's photograph. The final selection of the design was made by President Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Kennedy. Printed from January to April 1964 by the BEP, the stamp was officially issued in Boston on May 29, 1964, what would have been President Kennedy's 47th birthday. The stamp is identified as Scott 1246 in the 2015 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

