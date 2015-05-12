Mint lifts household ordering limits on Special Silver Set

The 2015 Special Silver Set is a three-coin offering associated with the March of Dimes commemorative coin program.

With fewer than 4,000 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets available for purchase, the U.S. Mint lifted the ordering limit of five sets per household.

Removal of the ordering limit coincided with the U.S. Mint's 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time May 12 announcement that 71,114 of the maximum 75,000 sets available were recorded sold. The three-coin sets went on sale at noon EDT May 4.

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint, a standard Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime struck at the West Point Mint and a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, also struck at the West Point Mint.

The two dimes are exclusive to the set.

The set is offered from the Mint for $61.95.

Multiple secondary market sales of the sets have occurred on auction site eBay.

One auction with a Buy It Now option, which closed May 12 for $475, offered an unopened, sealed U.S. Mint box of five sets. A May 11 auction for an unopened, sealed box from the U.S. Mint of five sets closed at $450 with the Buy It Now option.

Single sets have been reported sold for $100 and up on eBay.