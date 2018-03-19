Mint kicks off sales for first pink gold coins

The U.S. Mint sold 12.6 percent of the 50,000 available pink gold 2018-W Breast Cancer Awareness $5 gold half eagles March 15. The Proof version is illustrated.

March 15 sales of the 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemoratives included the first coin struck in pink gold.

The nation's first $5 commemorative coin struck in pink gold drew the attention of U.S. Mint customers March 15 with the launch of sales for the 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness coins.

First day sales of 6,292 of the pink gold coins comprise 4,176 Proof coins at $431 each and 2,116 Uncirculated coins at $421 each. The Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals determines each week whether changes in the metal's spot price should prompt any change in the coin's price.

The maximum authorization, for Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, under the Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 114-148, is 50,000 coins.

The pink commems are composed of 85 percent gold, 14.8 percent copper and 0.2 percent zinc.

The maximum mintage for silver dollars is 400,000 coins. The Mint recorded sales March 15 of 12,579 of the Proof dollars at $51.95 each and 5,478 of the Uncirculated coins at $48.95 each.

The enabling act provides for up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars. First-day sales reached 8,435 of the Proof version at $27.95 per coin and 5,094 of the Uncirculated half dollar at $25.95 per coin.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., Breast Cancer Research Foundation President Myra Biblowit, Acting Deputy Director of the U.S. Mint David Croft, and Breast cancer survivor Melissa Miller celebrated the launch of the Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin program at the U.S. Capitol.

Maloney introduced in the House the legislation that would become the Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Act.

Also present was co-sponsor Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who introduced the Senate version of the commemroative coin bill.

