Mint issues fall 2014 catalog for numismatic products

The United States Mint has released its fall print catalog offering 2014-dated numismatic products.

Topping the list is the four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection that went on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 28 for $99.95. The product is limited to 300,000 sets. The set includes 90-percent silver half dollars struck at the four coin production facilities — Denver, Philadelphia, West Point and San Francisco — with each coin given a different finish.

Among other items featured in the Mint's fall catalog are the 2014 First Spouse $10 gold coins depicting Florence Harding, Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover and Eleanor Roosevelt; 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 silver dollar; and the Proof copper-nickel clad National Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar.

Details on all of the numismatic products offered and the latest pricing information can be located in the Mint's online catalog.