Mint invokes waiting room for Baseball coin sales launch

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.,Burwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States MintBurwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States Mint

The U.S. Mint expects its website at www.usmint.gov to be flooded when the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame coins go on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 27. Shown is the Proof 2014-P silver dollar.

The United States Mint is turning on the "waiting room" feature on its website March 27 in anticipation of a high volume of orders being placed for the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame gold $5 half eagles, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The Mint released the following information concerning the launch of sales at noon Eastern Daylight Time March 27:

"Since we expect a very high volume on the Mint website [www.usmint.gov] and at our call center [800-872-6468] for the launch of the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Coins on Thursday, March 27, we want to remind our customers that the online waiting room will be in use to alleviate web system slowdowns and crashes that can occur when a high-demand product is released. As you know, the waiting room concept was tested with customers and received positive responses, and has been used for previous product launches this year.

"Below are reminders about how the waiting room works:

"Customers can enter the waiting room to 'get in line' to enter the website and make their purchase, and the waiting room will tell customers how long they have to wait before entering the catalog website.

"While in the waiting room, they may open other tabs in their browser or another browser window to visit other websites.

"Customers also will have the option to leave and come back later to shop when there is less traffic on the site.

"They will be informed that they will lose their place in line if they close the waiting room browser window to leave the waiting room."