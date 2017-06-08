Accepting a framed set from Satchell, left, of Uncirculated circulation quality strikes of the 2017-P and 2017-D Ozark National Scenic Waterways quarter dollars from the first day of production at the Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint, are National Park Service Deputy Regional Director Patricia Trap and Ozark National Scenic Riverways Superintendent Larry Johnson.

Former NASA astronaut Thomas D. Akers, an Eminence, Mo., native, served as master of ceremonies for the quarter launch event.

Ron Sanders, the member of the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program who designed the quarter’s reverse, acknowledges the applause from the ceremony crowd.

A crowd of about 1,600 people attended the June 5 launch ceremony in Eminence, Mo., for the 2017 Ozark National Scenic Waterways quarter dollar.

The reverse of the Ozark National Scenic Waterways quarter dollar depicts a view of the Alley Spring and Mill site.

The official launch ceremony June 5 for the 2017 Ozark National Scenic Riverways quarter dollar was held just weeks after the Alley Spring and Mill site in Eminence, Mo., was under flood waters.

More than 1,600 people, including 700 schoolchildren, attended the event, after which Security Bank of the Ozarks, the sponsoring bank in charge of conducting the coin exchange, exchanged $26,000 in face value of Uncirculated circulation quality 2017-P quarter dollars. The coins were exchanged in $10 rolls containing 40 coins each. Each schoolchild was given a new quarter dollar free.

A coin forum held the night before in the Nixon Room at Echo Bluff State Park in Eminence drew 72 collectors, providing the opportunity to exchange information and concerns with U.S. Mint representatives and learn about current and upcoming Mint products.

The June 5 ceremony coincided with the release of the new quarter dollar into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

The quarter’s reverse design depicts Alley Mill, a steel roller mill built in 1894. This merchant mill was used to convert wheat into flour. Much of the original milling equipment is still in place, and visitors to the park can tour the mill.

“Vital to the community here a century ago, the mill stands as a tribute to our ability to harness the power of the environment and reminds us of a way of life heavily shaped by the remote and rugged landscape in which it endured,” United States Mint senior adviser Michele Satchell told onlookers.

Satchell shared the stage with former NASA astronaut Tom Akers, who served as master of ceremonies of the event; U.S. Rep. Jason T. Smith, R-Mo.; Patricia Trap, deputy regional director for the National Park Service; Paul Fitzwater, Missouri state representative, who represented Gov. Eric Greitens; Larry Johnson, superintendent of Ozark National Scenic Riverways; David Stokely, southwest Missouri district director for Sen. Claire McCaskill; and Caroline Yielding, field representative for southeast Missouri, who represented Sen. Roy Blunt.

The quarter dollar’s designer, Ron Sanders, an artist in the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, was also on hand.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways is the first national park area to protect a river system. The site encompasses 80,785 acres of unique natural resources, including what the National Park Service describes as a world-class spring system that is unparalleled in North America, more than 400 caves, and other special geologic features.

The quarter dollar struck in honor of Ozark National Scenic Riverways is the 38th release in the U.S. Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative authorized by Public Law 110-456, which honors 56 national parks and other national sites.

Each year through 2020, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses of the America the Beautiful Quarters; the 56th coin will be the program’s single release in 2020. The Mint is issuing the quarter dollars in the order in which the national parks or historic sites were officially established.

