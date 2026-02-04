Mint increases product prices for silver offerings

Because of the spike in the spot price of silver, the retail price for the 2026 Congratulations set was bumped to $175, up from the $97 charged for the 2025 set.

The recent rapid climb in the spot price of silver has forced the United States Mint to reprice most of its numismatic products containing silver.

The spot price of silver per troy ounce closed on the London market Jan. 19 at $93.84. In contrast, on Jan. 18, 2025, the closing spot prices was $30.55.

Numismatic products set for release in 2026 include the Presidential 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals. The 2025 releases in the series were offered at $90 each from the Mint. The four medals to be released for issue in 2026 will be offered priced at $164 each. The first Presidential medal for 2026, with issue set for Feb. 11, features Woodrow Wilson. Medals depicting Presidents Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover will follow throughout calendar year 2026.

The Presidential medals series is part of the Mint’s ongoing medals catalog, and previously released Presidential silver medals in the series are being repriced to the $164 level. Pricing is subject to further change based on the volatility of the metal price.

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Additional 2026 numismatic products are listed here with revised pricing, compared to the issue price for the similar product in 2025.

* The Proof 2026-W American Eagle silver dollar is scheduled for issue Feb. 26 priced at $173, compared to the $95 issue price for the 2025 example.

* The 2026 Congratulations set, containing a Proof 2026-W American Eagle silver dollar, also set for release Feb. 26, is priced at $175, compared to the $97 issue price for the 2025 edition.

* The 2026-S Silver Proof set is priced at $245, compared to the $150 issue price for the 2025-S Silver Proof set.

* The Comic Art 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medals for Supergirl, Robin and Green Lantern are priced at $400, compared to $275 for the similar 2025 Comic Art 2.5-ounce product; the Comic Art 1-ounce .999 silver medals are priced at $200 each, compared to the $135 issue price of the 2025 issues.

* The Enhanced Uncirculated 2026-W American Eagle silver dollar is priced at $169.

* The Enhanced Uncirculated 2026-W Morgan silver dollar is priced at $169.

* The Enhanced Uncirculated 2026-W Peace silver dollar is priced at $169.

* The 20-coin 2026 Uncirculated Mint set, which contains in Uncirculated finish one example apiece from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints of the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Semiquincentennial dime, five Semiquincentennial quarter dollars, one Semiquincentennial half dollar and one Native American dollar, is priced at $124.50, compared to the 20-coin 2025 Uncirculated Mint set which was priced at $33.25. None of the coins in this set is composed of any precious metal.

* The 2026-P Reverse Proof Morgan silver dollar is priced at $173.

* The 2026-P Reverse Proof Peace dollar is priced at $173.

* The 2026-S 10-coin standard Proof set is priced at $107, but was $40.25 in 2025.

* The 2026-S 10-coin Silver Proof set, comprising a dime, five quarter dollars and half dollar struck in .999 fine silver, along with the cent, 5-cent and dollar coins in their base metal compositions, is priced at $245 compared to a 2025 issue price of $150.

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