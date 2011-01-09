Mint increases prices for many 2011 products

Pricing for many of the United States Mint’s 2011 numismatic products will be higher than for equivalent products in 2010 and other recent years, information released Jan. 4 reveals.

The pricing was released in the Federal Register, the U.S. government’s daily journal.

The publication of the information reveals prices for all of the 2011 annual sets, the United States Army and Medal of Honor commemorative coins, medals, and bags and rolls of circulation-quality coins.

Annual sets

The price of the standard Proof set, which goes on sale Jan. 11, was maintained at the 2010 price of $31.95. The price of the America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set was also maintained at the 2010 level, at $14.95.

The 2011 America the Beautiful Uncirculated Quarters set will sell for $21.95, the same price charged for the 2010 set. The 2011 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set is selling for $14.95, compared to $13.95 for the 2010 set.

The Mint has held the price for the 2011 America the Beautiful Quarters Circulating Coin set to $9.95.

The rising price of silver has led the Mint to increase the price for the 2011-S Silver Proof set to $67.95, up from the 2010 price of $56.95. The 2011-S America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof set is priced at $39.95, a $7 increase from the 2010 set’s price of $32.95.

The 2011-S Presidential $1 Coin Proof set will cost $19.95, up from $15.95 for the 2010 edition of the set.

The price for the 2011 Uncirculated Coin set is $31.95, the same price charged for the 2010 set. The 2011 edition of the Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set is $19.95, a $1 increase from the price of $18.95 for the 2010 set. The 2011 Annual $1 Coin Uncirculated set will cost $49.95, up from $37.95 for the last edition that was available from the Mint.

Commemorative coins

Congress has authorized two commemorative coin programs for 2011, one featuring a single silver dollar in Proof and Uncirculated versions, and another program with a copper-nickel clad half dollar, silver dollar and gold $5 half eagle, all in Proof and Uncirculated versions. No commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollars or gold $5 coins have been offered since 2008, so price comparisons for those two coins date to that year.

Rising gold prices have resulted in 2011 gold $5 coin prices that are $135 and $155 higher than in 2008. The Proof 2011 United States Army gold $5 half eagle will cost $449.95 at its introductory price and $454.95 at its regular retail price. The Uncirculated version of the United States Army gold $5 will cost an introductory price of $439.95 and a regular price of $444.95 The prices for the 2008 commemorative gold $5 coin were: Proof introductory, $294.95, and Proof regular, $319.95; Uncirculated introductory, $284.95, and Uncirculated regular, $309.95.

Prices for the 2011 silver dollars commemorating the United States Army and the Medal of Honor also reflect higher bullion costs. The introductory price for each of the two 2011 silver dollars is $54.95 introductory and $59.95 regular for the Proof version, and $49.95 introductory and $54.95 regular for the Uncirculated edition. The prices for the 2010 commemorative silver dollars were $39.95 introductory and $43.95 regular for the Proof versions, and $33.95 and $35.95 for the Uncirculated coins.

The Proof 2011 United States Army commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollar will cost $17.95 introductory and $21.95 regular, with the Uncirculated version selling for $15.95 and $19.95, respectively. Prices for the last commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollar, offered in 2008, were considerably lower: $9.95 introductory and $10.95 regular for the Proof version, and $7.95 introductory and $8.95 regular for the Uncirculated edition.

Rolls and bags

Prices for rolls and bags of circulation-quality coins are also higher for the 2011 editions than for the 2010 editions.

A 25-coin roll of 2011 Presidential dollars or Native American dollars will cost $39.95, $4 more than in 2010 when the price per roll for each series was $35.95.

Two-roll sets of 2011 Kennedy half dollars will cost $34.95, with the cost for the 2010 two-roll sets being $32.95. The 200-coin bags of 2011 Kennedy half dollars will cost $134.95; the 2010 cost, $130.95.

A roll of 2011 America the Beautiful quarter dollars will cost $39.95, compared to $32.95 for the 2010 rolls. A $15 price increase has been imposed for the 2011 America the Beautiful quarter dollar bags, which will cost $49.95, compared to $35.95 for the 2010 bags.

The accompanying table provides all 2011 pricing revealed by the Mint. Coin World will report release dates for these products as the information becomes available. ¦