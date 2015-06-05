Mint illustrates contents of Truman Coin and Chronicles set
- Published: Jun 5, 2015, 4 AM
The U.S. Mint has released images of the Reverse Proof 2015-P Harry S. Truman Presidential dollar and a silver Truman presidential medal featured in the Truman Coin and Chronicles Set that goes on sale June 30.
The set is limited to a release of 17,000 units.
Coin World first reported May 7 on the complete details and specifications for the planned numismatic product release.
Coin and Chronicles sets will also be issued in 2015 honoring Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon.
The Eisenhower and Nixon sets will likewise be limited to 17,000 each, while the Kennedy set will be limited to 25,000.
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