Mint honors women in March

Burmese opposition leader and human rights activist Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is featured on a bronze medal from the U.S. Mint of her congressional gold medal released in 2012.

Women’s History Month is celebrated every March to highlight the contributions of women to American history and contemporary society.

The United States Mint has honored these contributions with an array of products over the years. They include the First Spouse Proof and Uncirculated half-ounce .999 fine gold coins and 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 silver dollar — a commemorative coin honoring the many civil rights barriers that were broken down, including various rights for women.

The U.S. Mint is helping to celebrate Women’s History Month by promoting additional numismatic products featuring women. These include the 3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the Daw Aung San Suu Kyi congressional gold medal recognizing the Burmese opposition leader and human rights activist’s courageous and unwavering commitment to peace, nonviolence, human rights, and democracy — and the 3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the Women Airforce Service Pilots congressional gold medals honoring the recipients’ pioneering military service.

