Coins from the U.S. Mint’s two commemorative coin programs from 2016 can’t be issued after Dec. 31, according to the enabling legislation for both programs.

The U.S. Mint’s Timeless Traditions Holiday 2016 Catalog offers collectors the opportunity to acquire a wide selection of numismatic products, including some that will no longer be available after 2016.

Customers have until noon ET Dec. 29 to place orders for the Proof and Uncirculated 2016 National Park Service 100th Anniversary gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar, and Proof and Uncirculated 2016 Mark Twain $5 gold half eagle and silver dollar. The coins for both programs are prohibited from being issued after Dec. 31.

Some other products the Mint offers include issues from 2014 and 2015 as well as 2016.

Among the annual numismatic products are the Proof American Eagle gold and silver coins, Proof set, Silver Proof set, Limited Edition Silver Proof set, Uncirculated Mint sets, Proof and Uncirculated Presidential dollar sets, Proof and Uncirculated First Spouse gold $10 coins, Proof American Buffalo gold $50 coins, Proof and Uncirculated America the Beautiful Quarters sets, Uncirculated 5-ounce silver American the Beautiful quarter dollars, Congratulations and Happy Birthday coin sets, numismatic/philatelic coin covers, and American $1 Coin & Currency sets.

2016 is the final year of production for the Presidential $1 and First Spouse gold $10 coins. The Holiday Catalog allows the Mint to offer remaining inventory of various products rather than scrap them.Among the 2014 products still offered is the Coin Discovery Set to introduce new collectors to the hobby. The set, of which 45,000 were authorized, includes a 2014-S Proof Kennedy half dollar, an Uncirculated 2014-P Kennedy half dollar, and a circulation-quality finish 2014-D Kennedy half dollar. As of Dec. 4, 2016, the Mint recorded total sales of 8,047 sets.

The Holiday Catalog also offers Presidential bronze medals from its ongoing series, as well as bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals.