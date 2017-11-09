Mint Holiday catalog contains last-chance offers

The U.S. Mint is providing “last-chance” offers for a number of numismatic products in its inventory, including 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars.

The United States Mint’s Holiday 2017 numismatic product catalog includes many “last-chance” offers, including for some products held in U.S. Mint inventory as far back as 2009.

Commemorative coin products go off-sale on Dec. 28, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All other last-chance products go off-sale on Dec. 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Closing out sales for many of these numismatic products will allow the Mint to close the books on a number of programs and provide final mintages. If the Mint follows usual protocol, any unsold products will be destroyed with coins and medals melted and the metal reclaimed for re-use.

Among the last-chance products are the 2017 Lion’s Club International silver dollars and the three-coin 2017 Boys Town Centennial commemorative program.

Also going off-sale is the 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollar. The gold quarter dollars initially went on sale Sept. 8, 2016, with a maximum issue of 100,000 coins. The coin is being offered at $472.50. As of the Nov. 5, 2017, sales report, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 90,560 of the coins.

Other such items include products containing Presidential dollars and medals, First Spouse gold coins and medals, both programs of which ended production in 2016, and the Theodore Roosevelt 2013 Presidential Discovery set, limited to 20,000.