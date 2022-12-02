Mint helps in California launch of final 2022 quarter

United States Mint. The U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program lead, Michele Thompson, detailed the four-year program and Anna May Wong’s legacy in the coin series.

The Anna May Wong quarter dollar — the fifth of five American Women quarter dollars to be issued in 2022 — was celebrated in three separate events in California involving the U.S. Mint.

The American Women, Anna May Wong coin was released into general circulation nationwide on Oct. 24.

The celebratory events were held Nov. 4 in Hollywood and Nov. 15 in San Francisco.

Lasting legacy

As the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, Anna May Wong left a lasting legacy for Asian American women in the entertainment industry.

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Her career spanned motion pictures, television, and theater. Wong appeared in more than 60 movies, including silent films and one of the first Technicolor films. She also starred in London and New York stage productions. Throughout her career, Anna May Wong championed the need for increased representation and more multi-dimensional roles for Asian American actors.

Public events

On Nov. 4, the Mint joined the National Women’s History Museum and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, where Anna May Wong starred in many movies.

U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson addressed the audience and participated in a panel discussion that also included the film producer Nina Bongiovi, representatives from the Smithsonian and NWHM, and Anna Wong, Anna May Wong’s niece.

Documentary

On Nov. 15 in San Francisco, in an event held at the Koret Auditorium at the San Francisco Public Library, the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Foundation, the San Francisco Public Library, and the Center for Asian American Media — in collaboration with the Mint — hosted a special documentary screening of the film Anna May Wong: In her Own Words, by Yunah Hong.

The film explores the life and legacy of Anna May Wong. Stephen Gong, executive director of CAAM, introduced the screening.

Gong also moderated a panel discussion with participants that included Michele Thompson, American Women Quarters Program lead for the Mint, and actors Joan Chen and Krista Marie Yu participated in the discussion.

The panel discussion focused on Asian Americans in the media, with participants addressing how Anna May Wong excelled to pursue her dreams and expanded representation for Asian Americans in the film industry.

Thompson presented Claudine Cheng with a shadow box for her leadership and ongoing efforts to celebrate and raise awareness about Asian culture in the community.

The shadow box contained two circulation finish Anna May Wong quarter dollars, from the first day of production at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

U.S. Mint representatives Nov. 15 also introduced schoolchildren in San Francisco to the Anna May Wong quarter dollar, when John Chu, the Mint’s branch chief of the Office of Corporate Communications, presented the work of the United States Mint and the American Women Quarters Program to a fourth grade class at Gordon J. Lau Elementary School. The students and staff learned about the U.S. Mint and its mission, and the legacy of Anna May Wong.

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