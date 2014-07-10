Mint gears up for sales of JFK gold half dollar

The Proof Kennedy gold half dollar will be housed in a plastic capsule secured in a decorative hardwood box.

A pricing grid has been released for the Proof 1964-2014-W 50th Anniversary Kennedy gold half dollar, which goes on sale Aug. 5.

The U.S. Mint has released its first photos of a production example of the Proof 2014-W Kennedy gold half dollar in the Mint’s 50th Anniversary program for the half dollar.

In addition, the Mint published a pricing grid for the gold coin in a July 3 notice published in the Federal Register.

The gold half dollar goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 5. Initial pricing for the coin will be announced shortly before the coin goes on sale.

The 30.6-millimeter diameter Proof Kennedy gold half dollar coin contains three quarters of an ounce of .9999 fine gold, which is reflected on the coin’s reverse as 3/4 OZ. .9999 FINE GOLD. The inscription is positioned below the eagle’s tail feathers and legs.

The pricing grid announced in the Federal Register notice establishes the product’s sale price when the London Fix weekly average gold price falls within a specific range.

For example, should the London Fix weekly average gold price fall between $1,350 to $1,399.99, the retail price by the Mint would be set at $1,315. (The London PM Fix for gold July 10 was $1,340.25.)

Pricing can vary weekly dependent upon the London Fix weekly average gold price. Pricing is evaluated every Wednesday and is modified if necessary, according to United States Mint officials.

Collectors will have their first opportunity to pay for and receive in-person from the U.S. Mint the Proof gold coin at 11 a.m. Central Time Aug. 5 at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Restoring the Kennedy portrait

The portrait on the Proof Kennedy gold half dollar’s obverse is derived from Chief U.S. Mint Engraver Gilroy Roberts’ original 1963 sculptured model of President Kennedy that was adapted for use on the Kennedy half dollar as introduced in 1964.

The gold version will bear the dual-date of 1964–2014.

The Proof Kennedy gold half dollar is one of seven 50th Anniversary half dollars to be issued featuring Roberts’ original obverse sculpt, but the only version to be dual-dated.

The remaining six coins are to be singly dated 2014.

The two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set goes on sale for $9.95 per set at noon Eastern Time July 24. The set contains two copper-nickel clad half dollars — one 2014-P coin and one 2014-D coin.

The Proof gold half dollar and copper-nickel clad two-coin set will be restricted to household ordering limits of five units per product.

More to come

To be offered sometime this fall will be the U.S. Mint’s four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection for $99.95.

The set will contain one .900 fine silver coin from each of the four Mint production facilities, each with a different finish:

??One Reverse Proof 2014-W coin from the West Point Mint.

??One Proof 2014-P coin from the Philadelphia Mint.

??One Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-S coin from the San Francisco Mint.

??One Uncirculated 2014-D coin from the Denver Mint.

Orders will be accepted at the Mint's website and at 800-872-6468. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.