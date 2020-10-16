US Coins

Mint FOIA response confirms origins of American Eagles

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Oct 16, 2020, 11 AM
All 1986 and 1987 American Eagle silver bullion coins were struck at the San Francisco Mint.

Images courtesy of Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

A United States Mint response to a Freedom of Information Act inquiry on American Eagle silver bullion coin output confirms that all 1986 and 1987 production was executed at the San Francisco Mint.

Coin World’s Coin Values price guide has long listed the San Francisco Mint as the sole source (accurately) for American Eagle silver bullion coin production for those two years. However, published information from other sources previously identified that 1986 and 1987 production from the first two years of the series also included coins from the West Point and Denver Mint facilities.

Lee Minshull from Lee Minshull Rare Coins Inc. in Palos Verdes, California, submitted the FOIA inquiry seeking clarification of the mintage information. The charted information provided by the Mint, which Minshull shared with Coin World, in response to that request details the mintage numbers and production information from 1986 through July 17, 2017.

The accompanying table illustrates those details.

Coin World has requested details on the production from the remainder of 2017, all of 2018, 2019 and current 2020 output.

The 2017 mintage figures include coins struck at the San Francisco, West Point and Philadelphia Mints.

Coin World reported in May 2020 that the Philadelphia Mint struck 240,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins in April at the Philadelphia Mint during a two-week period when it supplemented West Point Mint production during COVID-19 safety measures that impacted the latter facility.

In 1986 and 1987, the West Point facility was officially a silver bullion depository and the San Francisco facility was an assay office. On March 31, 1988, Public Law 100–274 elevated both facilities to full Mint status.

United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Mintage

Year

West Point

San Francisco

Philadelphia

Total

1986

0

5,393,005

0

5,393,005

1987

0

11,442,335

0

11,442,335

1988

755,000

4,249,646

0

5,004,646

1989

4,038,045

1,165,282

0

5,203,327

1990

3,456,425

2,383,685

0

5,840,110

1991

4,172,000

3,019,066

0

7,191,066

1992

3,957,024

1,583,044

0

5,540,068

1993

5,552,000

1,211,762

0

6,763,762

1994

3,436,010

791,309

0

4,227,319

1995

2,890,919

1,781,132

0

4,672,051

1996

2,831,649

771,737

0

3,603,386

1997

3,070,341

1,224,663

0

4,295,004

1998

3,050,115

1,797,434

0

4,847,549

1999

7,408,640

0

0

7,408,640

2000

9,239,132

0

0

9,239,132

2001

9,001,711

0

0

9,001,711

2002

10,539,026

0

0

10,539,026

2003

8,495,008

0

0

8,495,008

2004

8,882,754

0

0

8,882,754

2005

8,891,025

0

0

8,891,025

2006

10,676,522

0

0

10,676,522

2007

9,028,036

0

0

9,028,036

2008

20,583,000

0

0

20,583,000

2009

30,459,000

0

0

30,459,000

2010

34,764,500

0

0

34,764,500

2011

34,984,500

5,035,500

0

40,020,000

2012

29,575,000

8,421,000

0

37,996,000

2013

36,775,000

13,100,000

0

49,875,000

2014

46,920,500

7,231,000

0

54,151,500

2015

46,920,500

0

79,500

47,000,000

2016

31,900,000

4,650,000

1,151,500

37,701,500

2017 (Through July 21, 2017)

13,065,500

3,000,000

1,000,000

17,065,500

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

May 22, 2020, 9 AM

Mint to offer two more 2020 American Eagle silver dollars

Precious Metals

May 1, 2020, 11 AM

Mint details Philadelphia Mint output of 2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins

Precious Metals

May 8, 2020, 11 AM

2020 American Eagle silver bullion coins from Philadelphia Mint being certified

Community Comments

Headlines