Mint extends sales deadline for 2013 coins

The 5-Star Generals Profile Collection includes the Uncirculated silver dollar, Uncirculated half dollar and 1.5-inch bronze replica of the 1962 Gen. Douglas MacArthur congressional gold medal.

No sooner had the United States Mint announced that sales for the two 2013 commemorative coin programs would end Dec. 16 than the decision was made to extend the sales deadline another two weeks.

Collectors now will have until noon Eastern Time Dec. 31 to place their orders for individual coins and specially packaged numismatic products for the 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar program and the three-coin 2013 5-Star Generals commemorative coin program.

The ordering deadline extension was announced Nov. 6.

Ordering options for the two programs for available products are listed below with the prices announced as of Nov. 6.

Pricing for the gold $5 coins may change according to the United States Mint’s pricing policy for numismatic products containing precious metals.

Girl Scouts silver dollar

The commemorative silver dollar marks the 100th anniversary of the organization established on March 12, 1912, by Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, Ga.

Products available are the single Proof 2013-W silver dollar for $59.95; the single Uncirculated 2013-W silver dollar for $55.95; and the Young Collectors Set for $54.95. The Young Collectors Set contains the Uncirculated silver dollar with informational packaging.

5-Star Generals

The three-coin 5-Star Generals commemorative coin program recognizes U.S. Army 5-Star Generals Douglas MacArthur, George C. Marshall, Henry “Hap” Arnold, Dwight D. Eisenhower and Omar N. Bradley — all alumni of or instructors at the Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

Options available are:

? Single Proof 2013-W gold $5 half eagle, $429.75.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-W half eagle, $424.75.

? Single Proof 2013-W silver dollar, $59.95.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-W silver dollar, $55.95.

? Single Proof 2013-S copper-nickel clad half dollar, $21.95.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, $20.95.

? 5-Star Generals Profile Collection, $74.95 (contains Uncirculated silver dollar, Uncirculated half dollar and 1.5-inch bronze replica of the 1962 General Douglas MacArthur congressional gold medal all in color illustrated packaging).

Add $4.95 to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

Orders may be placed online at www.usmint.gov/catalog or by phone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

Latest cumulative sales information by option for the two commemorative coin programs can be found at www.usmint.gov/about_the_mint/?action=coin_production. ¦