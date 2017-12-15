Mint establishes prices for World War I coins, medals

The five Proof World War I Centennial silver medals will cost customers approximately $500. Each will be paired in a set with a 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar; they will not be sold individually.

The five 1-ounce .900 fine silver medals, celebrating the contributions of American Armed Forces in the war, will be available only in five sets, each in an individual pairing with the commemorative silver dollar. The silver dollar in each set will be identical to that being sold singly. The dollar and respective medal in each set will bear a Proof finish.

Each coin and medal set will cost $99.95. Pricing for the medals and the silver dollar was released Dec. 6 in the Federal Register.

All of the announced products for the World War I American Veterans Centennial commemorative silver dollar program go on sale Jan. 17.

The Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial program’s commemorative silver dollar will be offered first at an introductory price and then at a slightly more expensive regular price. The Proof coin will be offered initially for $51.95 and then at a regular price of $56.95. The Uncirculated version will go on sale Jan. 17 for $48.95, with its regular price being $53.95. Mint officials have not confirmed how long the introductory prices will be in effect.

Both versions of the silver dollar will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The five medals will be struck at various facilities. Each silver dollar and medal will bear the Mint mark of the facility at which it is struck.

The silver dollar will be limited to a maximum mintage of 350,000 pieces across all options. Of that total, a maximum of 100,000 of the dollars will be reserved for the coin and medal sets across all five designs.