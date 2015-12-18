Sale of a dime struck on a nail week's top story
- Published: Dec 18, 2015, 3 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Some coins should be off-limits to collectors: While Coin World rarely takes a stand against collecting a particular series of coins, this is one time we’ll abandon that principle.
4. China modifies weights for Panda bullion coins beginning in 2016: After a long wait, China’s annual Panda gold and silver bullion coins have arrived in the United States of America. And, their weight is telling.
3. Louis Golino: Collectors likely to welcome changes from new silver provisions: While the language is rather open-ended, in practice the new provisions signed into law by President Obama are likely to mean that these silver coins will in the future be made of 99.9% pure silver with no alloys.
2. Colombian president announces billion dollar San José shipwreck find: An announcement of a newly found shipwreck in Colombian coastal waters — if true — could have a tremendous effect on the world of numismatics, shipwreck exploration and archaeology.
1. Dime-struck-on-nail, wrong planchet cents among Heritage FUN sale highlights: The auction lot description: "This zinc-coated sixpenny nail found its way into the coinage production line during the minting of Roosevelt dimes, and apparently escaped through normal distribution channels."
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction