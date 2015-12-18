Sale of a dime struck on a nail week's top story

This week's top story starred this undated Roosevelt dime struck on a sixpenny nail and graded Mint State 65.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Some coins should be off-limits to collectors: While Coin World rarely takes a stand against collecting a particular series of coins, this is one time we’ll abandon that principle.

4. China modifies weights for Panda bullion coins beginning in 2016: After a long wait, China’s annual Panda gold and silver bullion coins have arrived in the United States of America. And, their weight is telling.

3. Louis Golino: Collectors likely to welcome changes from new silver provisions: While the language is rather open-ended, in practice the new provisions signed into law by President Obama are likely to mean that these silver coins will in the future be made of 99.9% pure silver with no alloys.

2. Colombian president announces billion dollar San José shipwreck find: An announcement of a newly found shipwreck in Colombian coastal waters — if true — could have a tremendous effect on the world of numismatics, shipwreck exploration and archaeology.

1. Dime-struck-on-nail, wrong planchet cents among Heritage FUN sale highlights: The auction lot description: "This zinc-coated sixpenny nail found its way into the coinage production line during the minting of Roosevelt dimes, and apparently escaped through normal distribution channels."

