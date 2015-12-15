Mint dropping mail order forms and processing

Order forms that accompanied U.S. Mint product mailings will become a thing of the past beginning in January. The yellow Post-It note covers a customer's mailing address.

U.S. Mint officials announced plans Dec. 15 to stop mail-order forms and mail-order processing in 2016.

Distribution of mail-order forms will be discontinued after Jan. 1, with all mail-order sales dropped effective Sept. 30, the end of the federal Fiscal Year 2016.

The Mint will continue to accept orders by telephone and online.

The Mint's next mailing of U.S. Mint product brochures scheduled for January will be the first to be sans the traditional mail-order form and accompanying envelope.

According to U.S. Mint officials, mail-order forms still in circulation for current products will continue to be accepted through Sept. 30, 2016, for processing.

The Mint explained the reasoning behind the decision.

"The reality of the digital environment means that paper orders placed through the mail are increasingly not accepted as inventory is depleted quickly through online and telephone channels in real time," according to the U.S. Mint's Dec. 15 announcement. "This is especially true for high-demand products with limited mintages. By eliminating mail orders and encouraging all customers to shop online or by phone, the Mint will be offering more ordering consistency and eliminating those hard copy orders that take longer to receive, process and fulfill."

Informing customers

Mint customers are being notified of the changes through web notices, emails and letters, and in catalog mailings

All new catalogs and other marketing materials distributed in 2016 will not include a mail-order form. Materials will include information directing customers to place orders by calling 800-872-6468, by visiting the Mint website www.catalog.usmint.gov or shopping at the Mint sales center on the first floor of Mint headquarters at 801 9th Ave., NW, in Washington, D.C., and contracted sales centers at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

After Sept. 30, 2016, any mail orders received will be returned to customers with instructions to place the order by telephone or online, provided the products are still available.