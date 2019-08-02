Mint distributing coin cards as part of educational outreach

The U.S. Mint will be distributing a series of coin cards as part of its educational outreach.

The U.S. Mint will begin issuing its first series of collector cards for distribution to attract new collectors to the numismatic hobby.

The first six-card deck will separately feature the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Washington quarter dollar, Women AirForce Service Pilots congressional gold medal, Peter the Eagle, and from the Mint’s Might Minters Series, Eli the Fox.

The back of each card contains information about the subject illustrated on the face of each respective card.

The quarter dollar card will be produced on thicker cardstock than the other five cards. The quarter dollar card will contain a hole beveled on the front side to accommodate insertion of a coin that can be viewed both obverse and reverse. A coin is not included.

Mint officials indicate a coin can be inserted only from the front side to be secured in place, but not from the back side.

The Eli the Fox and Women AirForce Service Pilots congressional gold medal cards will be lenticular. According to Wikipedia, “Lenticular printing is a multi-step process consisting of creating a lenticular image from at least two existing images, and combining it with a lenticular lens. This process can be used to create various frames of animation (for a motion effect), offsetting the various layers at different increments (for a 3D effect), or simply to show a set of alternate images which may appear to transform into each other.”

Two packaging versions will be used for the card decks, which will be housed in foil wrappers similar to that used for sports cards and other collector card issues.

One wrapper will feature an illustration of Eli the Fox and the other will illustrate the obverses of the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin and Roosevelt dime, even though the dime is not featured on any of the six cards in the first series.

The Mint will distribute the cards through several channels as part of its suite of education materials:

➤ Requests for educational materials from the public, and distribution during Mint education events.

➤ Denver Mint tour.

➤ Philadelphia Mint tour.

➤ Mint’s Sales and Marketing Team distribution at shows/conventions.

The Mint plans an initial run of 8,050 card decks for the first series, with additional publication possible before additional cards are added for subsequent series, for future outreach.

The U.S. Mint plans to have card decks available for distribution at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money Aug. 13 to 17 in Rosemont, Illinois.

