Mint director signs 2019-S Proof sets for random distribution

Ryder autographed the packaging and documentation as well as hand-numbered each set.

During a July 22 visit to the San Francisco Mint, Ryder signed the product packaging and certificates of authenticity on nine 2019-S Proof sets for random distribution to Mint customers who place an order for the numismatic product.

Nine lucky collectors ordering 2019-S Proof sets will receive a set with packaging and other documentation autographed by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder.

Some U.S. Mint customers will be the beneficiaries of nine 2019-S Proof sets with accompanying documentation autographed by Mint Director David J. Ryder.

During his July 22 visit to the San Francisco Mint, Ryder signed the product insert, certificate of authenticity and the product set carton, and hand-numbered each of the nine sets.

The signature on the product insert for the 10-coin set appears in the lens containing the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar, but not the lens containing the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The sets are also accompanied separately by a Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent in a clear, soft plastic, sealed envelope.

According to U.S. Mint officials, the signed sets will be randomly distributed from the U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee, to allow for nine different customers to receive the signed and numbered sets.

Since the 2019-S Proof set went on sale March 1 for $27.95, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of 374,016 sets.

The reverse designs for the 2019-S quarter dollars represent Lowell National Historical Park (Massachusetts), American Memorial Park (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), War in the Pacific National Historical Park (Guam), San Antonio Missions National Historical Park (Texas), and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness (Idaho).

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter