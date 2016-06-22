Mint pays tribute to Reagan with more than just coin

The U.S. Mint has added to its website a four-part series chronicling the life, legacy, and influence of the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, who is getting his own U.S. Mint coin this summer.

The Reagan Series begins with an installment titled "Early Family Life." Soon to be added are installments to be titled "Film & Television Career," "California Politics & Presidency Race," and "Presidency & Later Life."

You can also find information on numismatic products featuring President and Nancy Reagan, including those incorporating Ronald Reagan Presidential dollars, and Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coins.

What’s the idea behind the series?

The Mint heaps praise onto Reagan in prefacing the series.

"Ronald Reagan is considered to be one of the most influential presidents in American history,” the Reagan Series intro reads. "His lasting contributions to foreign and domestic policy as President changed the course of American history. Fondly nicknamed 'The Great Communicator,' Reagan’s leadership qualities and charisma are celebrated alongside his political legacy.”

The opening part, “Early Family Life,” concerns Reagan’s childhood, school years and post-college life.

"Though he is best known for his actions as commander in chief, Reagan was a distinguished leader long before his foray into politics,” the article reads. "Bright and charismatic, he possessed a wealth of natural gifts as a young man, ranging from athletic to acting skills.”

Why now?

The U.S. Mint began the Reagan Series just days before the Ronald Reagan 2016 Presidential $1 coin and Nancy Reagan 2016 First Spouse Series $10 coin are placed on sale.

The two products are set for a July 1 release. The Nancy Reagan coin will be the 39th and final issue in the First Spouse Series, which began in 2007 with the release of the Martha Washington $10 coin.

