Mint cuts ceiling limit on four coin Kennedy silver half set

The maximum number of four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection sets to be issued was dropped to 225,000, from 300,000 initially announced.

The United States Mint announced Nov. 24 the revised product limit for the 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection will be 225,000.

The Mint initially announced Oct. 24 a product limit of 300,000 units for the 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection. This set was placed on sale Oct. 28, initially with a household limit of five, at a price of $99.95 per set. The household order limits were lifted Nov. 17. As of Nov. 24, sales of the set have reached 165,824 units.

This set will be available until sold out to the maximum number and is currently available online, by telephone at 800-872-6468 and at the U.S. Mint's over-the-counter sales locations at Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the contracted sales outlets at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The set contains four Kennedy .900 fine silver half dollars in different finishes — one each from the U.S. Mint production facilities at Philadelphia (Proof), Denver (Uncirculated), West Point (Reverse Proof) and San Francisco (Enhanced Uncirculated).

