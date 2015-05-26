Mint contemplating golf-themed products for 2016

The Byron Nelson congressional gold medal was authorized in 2006. 3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal are currently available from the U.S. Mint.

A bronze duplicate of the congressional gold medal authorized for Arnold Palmer in 2009 is one of three golf-themed medals considered for inclusion in a 2016 numismatic set.

A proposed three medal set to be packaged in recognition of the Professional Golfers' Association's centennial anniversary in 2016 would include a 1.5-inch bronze duplicate of the congressional gold medal awarded Jack Nicklaus.

The United States Mint is considering a number of golf-themed numismatic products for 2016 to mark the centennial anniversary of the Professional Golfers' Association.

The Mint has had an independent contractor conduct a customer survey seeking input on three possible numismatic products.

Adam Stump, deputy director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, confirmed a survey was conducted.

"We have not received survey results back and analyzed them, so it is premature [to comment] whether or not the item or items will be offered," Stump said.

Customers were surveyed regarding the following possible products:

??A three-medal set: a three-medal (Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus) boxed set would be in a collector case with felt interior and include:



• A booklet with historical information about the PGA and why these golfers were recognized with medals.



• One of the following golf-oriented collectibles: a pro golf ball with the United States Mint logo; a divot tool and magnetically attached ball marker with the United States Mint logo; a standard wood tee in 3.25-inch size with the United States Mint logo. The price of the three-medal boxed set with one golf-oriented collectible would be $45 to $55 depending on the collectible included.

??A possible new silver medal in honor of the 100th anniversary of the PGA in 2016. The medal would honor the PGA itself rather than any one person in particular. The silver medal would potentially be offered three ways:



• For $50: a silver PGA medal alone.



• For $60 to $65: a silver PGA medal with a case and one of the following golf-oriented collectibles: a pro golf ball with the United States Mint logo; a divot tool and magnetically attached ball marker with the United States Mint logo; a standard wood tee in 3.25-inch size with the United States Mint logo.

• ?For $100: a silver PGA medal in a larger boxed set that would include 1.5-inch bronze medal duplicates of the gold medals awarded to PGA golfers Byron Nelson, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, and a golf-oriented collectible (ball, divot tool or tee, as previously described).

The Byron Nelson congressional gold medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 109-357 (Oct. 16, 2006). The Arnold Palmer congressional gold medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 111-65 (Sept. 30, 2009). The Jack Nicklaus congressional gold medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 113-210 (Dec. 16, 2014).

Nicklaus is the most recent recipient of the three, having been presented his medal March 24 in ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

