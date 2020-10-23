Mint confirms 2021 American Eagle coins will have old and new designs

American Eagle gold coins are to be issued in 2021 in two reverse types. The new reverse is to be issued mid-year.

Two reverse types of American Eagle silver dollars will be issued in 2021, one with the current Heraldic Eagle design and the second with a new eagle landing design. The 2020 obverse design, illustrated, is to be “refreshed” for 2021.

The United States Mint plans to issue multiple 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins, some bearing the current, original designs, and others bearing the newly approved reverses.

The Mint revealed new designs for the American Eagle gold and silver coins on Oct. 1, announcing that they will be issued in mid-2021. However, they declined to provide details about the transition from the old to new designs.

Now, Mint officials confirm that, when sales of the American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins begin in January, authorized purchasers will receive coins bearing the original obverse and reverse designs as introduced in 1986.

“The Mint will continue to strike and sell bullion coins that feature the original designs until the coins with the new reverse designs are released,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Oct. 21. “We anticipate bullion coins with new designs will be released in mid-2021.”

Product options

Based on a Coin World inquiry, U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World Oct. 21 that American Eagles in calendar year 2021 with the new reverse will be issued mid-year in the following collector options:

➤ Proof 2021-W and 2021-S 1-ounce .999 fine silver $1 coins.

➤ Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle silver $1 coin.

➤ Proof 2021-W American Eagle .9167 fine gold 1-ounce $50 coins, half-ounce $25 coins, quarter-ounce $10 coins and tenth-ounce $5 coins.

➤ Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coin.

Design options

2021 American Eagle silver dollars will also be released bearing a refreshed rendition of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar obverse from 1916 paired with former U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s original Heraldic Eagle reverse from 1986.

Weinman’s obverse will be retained for the bullion and Proof collector versions to be introduced in mid-2021 with the new reverse.

The new silver reverse by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily Damstra depicts a single eagle coming in for a landing, carrying an oak branch as if to add it to a nest, according to the Mint.

Damstra’s design was sculpted by Mint medallic artist Michael Gaudioso before his retirement.

The new reverse of the American Eagle silver coin was favored by the Commission of Fine Arts for the American Eagle gold bullion coin.

On the gold coins, the Striding Liberty executed originally for the Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagles in 1907 and adapted for the gold American Eagles in 1986 will be refreshed and be produced first with the original, legislated Family of Eagles design by artist Miley Busiek (now Miley Busiek Frost). Mid-year, the U.S. Mint will introduce the new gold reverse design.

The new gold reverse by AIP designer Jennie Norris was sculpted by Mint medallic artist Renata Gordon.

According to the Mint, Norris, a former volunteer raptor handler, drew inspiration for her design from her deep connection with wildlife.

The new designs are being introduced in conjunction with the implementation of anti-counterfeiting technology during production.

