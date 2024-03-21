Mint clarifies plan for Best of the Mint program

As part of its 2026 celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial, the United States Mint will strike examples of its top five American coins in .9999 fine gold.

Coin World previously reported that the bureau would issue the five coins in four different weights and sizes, but officials clarified that the total number of different coins to be produced will be five, one gold coin apiece for each of the five coins chosen, and not 20 coins.

What the nation’s coin producer will be offering as the Best of the Mint was the consensus of 29,000 participants, many of them collectors, in a public online poll in late 2023. The list was pared down from a roster of 21 coins proposed by the Mint.

Four of the five coins were originally produced by the Mint in silver alloys. The five coins for 2026 are:

➤ The 1916 Winged Liberty Head dime will conform to a tenth-ounce gold coin.

➤ The 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar will be issued as a quarter-ounce gold coin.

➤ The 1916 Walking Liberty half dollar will be issued as a half-ounce gold coin.

➤ The 1804 Draped Bust, Class I dollar will be issued as a 1-ounce gold coin.

➤ The 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals (MCMVII), High Relief gold $20 double eagle is also to be released as a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coin.

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U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed which of the U.S. Mint production facilities will produce the top five coins. When originally struck, they were products of the Philadelphia Mint.

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