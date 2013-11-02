Mint changes Mount Rushmore coin launch site

The 2013 Mount Rushmore National Memorial quarter dollar is scheduled to enter general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Nov. 4.

The venue for the official launch ceremony Nov. 6 for the 2013 Mount Rushmore National Memorial quarter dollar in South Dakota has been changed.

U.S. Mint officials announced Oct. 22 that the 10 a.m. Mountain Time ceremony Nov. 6 has been moved to the National Guard Armory, 527 Montgomery St., in Custer. The ceremony was formerly scheduled at Custer High School/Middle School Theater, at 1645 Wildcat Lane in Custer.

First Interstate Bank in Custer is designated as the sponsor for the quarter dollar exchange following the event.

The public will be able to exchange cash for 40-coin, $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality 2013-D quarter dollars depicting a rendition of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. A one-roll minimum and 10-roll maximum will be imposed, according to U.S. Mint officials.

A coin forum, during which U.S. Mint representatives will meet with collectors and others from the public, is still scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time Nov. 5 at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Carver’s Café, 13000 Highway 244, in Keystone.

The reverse design, designed and engraved by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, was inspired by photos of workmen adding the final details to Thomas Jefferson’s face and, according to the U.S. Mint, “offers a unique and educational perspective on how Mount Rushmore was created and sculpted.”

The Mount Rushmore National Memorial quarter dollar is the 20th quarter dollar to be issued out of 56 authorized for the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The program calls for one quarter dollar to be issued for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories with reverse designs depicting national parks and historic sites.

The coins are being issued in the order the national park or historic site being honored was congressionally recognized.

The Mount Rushmore National Memorial was legally recognized on March 3, 1925, under 43 Stat. 1214. ¦