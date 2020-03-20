Mint cancels Weir Farm quarter dollar ceremony

The U.S. Mint has canceled the April 7 official launch ceremony for the 2020 Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar, following an order by Connecticut's governor.

The U.S. Mint has canceled the April 7 official launch ceremony for the 2020 Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar. The coin forum the evening before is also canceled, both following Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order banning all gatherings of more than 250 people, pursuant to coronavirus pandemic concerns.

With the closing of schools, from which the event would have drawn hundreds of attendees, among others, the U.S. Mint in conjunction with the National Park Service decided to also cancel the public ceremony and coin exchange.

“This preventive action is being taken in the interest of the health and well-being of employees, visitors, volunteers, and partners,” according to the Mint’s March 17 announcements. “We remain hopeful that once the public health crisis has passed and restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted, the Mint and National Park Service will be able to coordinate with stakeholders in Connecticut in identifying a suitable date later this year to hold a coin forum and launch event.”

The 2020 Weir Farm quarter dollar will still be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve April 6, the same day the U.S. Mint will offer Uncirculated circulation quality 2020 Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollars in bags and rolls from production at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

“We regret the inconvenience this may cause. Weir Farm National Historic Site and the United States Mint will share information on any future planned activities related to the quarter via press release, park website, email mailing list, and social media platforms,” U.S. Mint officials said.

