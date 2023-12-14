Mint begins striking the Tubman dollars and half dollars

The Philadelphia Mint has been striking Proof and Uncirculated 2024-P Tubman silver dollars since Nov. 13.

Fewer than 100 invited guests and dignitaries visited the Philadelphia Mint Nov. 28 to participate in a ceremonial striking for the Proof 2024-P Harriet Tubman Bicentennial silver dollar.

According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, the Philadelphia Mint has been striking the Proof and Uncirculated 2024-P Tubman silver dollars since Nov. 13.

The Tubman copper-nickel clad half dollars are to begin production Dec. 11, with the Uncirculated 2024-D version being struck at the Denver Mint and the Proof 2024-S version at the San Francisco Mint.

No official production start date is announced for Proof and Uncirculated 2024-W Tubman gold $5 coins, to be struck at the West Point Mint in New York.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The commemorative program’s authorizing legislation calls for production and sale in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

White said the San Francisco and Philadelphia Mints will provide the West Point Mint early in December with the Proof silver dollar and Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, so they can be included in the three-coin Tubman Proof set to be assembled at the New York facility.

The purchase price for each gold coin will carry a $35 surcharge. A $10 surcharge will be included in the purchase price for each silver dollar, and the price of each half dollar will include a $5 surcharge.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recovers all production and associated costs, are to be divided between the Harriet Tubman Home Inc. in Auburn, New York, and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The $5 coin’s obverse was designed by AIP designer Chris Costello and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The obverse features a portrait of Harriet Tubman in her years following the Civil War, looking confidently into the distance, toward the future.

The reverse, designed by AIP designer Ben Sowards and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, depicts both arms of an individual whose hands firmly clasp the arm and hand of another individual, symbolizing the aid and care that Harriet Tubman offered to others throughout her life. Encircling the central design are inscriptions of Harriet Tubman’s seven core values.

The denomination is rendered as $5.

AIP designer Beth Zaiken executed the dollar obverse design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The obverse design depicts Harriet Tubman offering her hand to the viewer with an expression that challenges the viewer to seize the opportunity for freedom.

Zaiken also created the reverse design for the dollar, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell. The reverse design depicts silhouettes crossing a bridge created by a pair of clasped hands. In the sky, the Big Dipper constellation points to the North Star, which forms the O in the word OF.

AIP artist and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II designed the obverse of the half dollar. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon executed the sculpt. The obverse design depicts Harriet Tubman, who distinguished herself as the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the Civil War, the Combahee River Raid, which resulted in more than 700 enslaved persons in South Carolina being freed. In the background, two Civil War-era boats represent the raid.

AIP designer Thomas P. Hipschen created the half dollar reverse design, with U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw executing the sculpt. It depicts Harriet Tubman holding a spyglass in front of a row of Civil War-era tents, symbolizing her work as a scout and spy for the Union Army during the Civil War. Inscriptions describing her contributions include CIVIL WAR, NURSE, SCOUT, SPY, and COMBAHEE RIVER RAID LEADER.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.