Mint begins sales for standard 14-coin 2013-S Proof set

Beginning with the 2013-S edition, the three lenses containing the coins for the annual regular Proof set will be housed in full-color, illustrated outer boxes with narrative information about select coins.

Sales by the United States Mint of the 14-coin 2013-S Proof set began at noon Eastern Time March 28.

All of the coins in the set are struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the S Mint mark.

Priced at $31.95, the 14-coin set contains:

? Four Presidential dollars with obverse designs honoring Presidents William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson.

? Five America the Beautiful quarter dollars with reverse designs honoring White Mountain National Forest (New Hampshire), Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial (Ohio), Great Basin National Park (Nevada), Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine (Maryland), and Mount Rushmore National Memorial (South Dakota).

? One Native American dollar with a reverse that features a turkey, howling wolf and turtle (all symbols of the clans of the Delaware Tribe), and a ring of 13 stars to represent the original Colonies, reflecting the theme of “The Delaware Treaty (1778).”

? One Kennedy half dollar.

? One Roosevelt dime.

? One Jefferson 5-cent coin.

? One Lincoln cent.

The coins are sealed in three protective lenses. For 2013, the coin lenses will be packaged in a new outer carton. The front of the carton displays an image of the Washington Monument at sunrise. The back of the carton displays an image of each national park or site honored in 2013, its name, the state, and the year in which the site was established as a national site; a portrait of each president, the president’s name, and the years served in office; and the partial coin images of the obverses of the remaining coins.

A certificate of authenticity accompanies each set.

The U.S. Mint accepts orders through its online catalog at www.usmint.gov/catalog, and by telephone at 800-872-6468.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

All domestic orders will be assessed a shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order. ¦