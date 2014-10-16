Mint anticipates high demand for silver Kennedy half dollar set

U.S. Mint customers are being encouraged to reset the passwords on their accounts in advance of the Oct. 28 launch of sales for the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection.

"The U.S. Mint is anticipating a very high volume of orders to be placed on our online catalog and by phone when the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection goes on sale October 28," according to an Oct. 16 Mint press release. "To streamline the shopping experience, the Mint urges customers to reset their account password in the online catalog prior to October 28. The new website and order system, which launched October 1, requires all account holders to reset their password when logging on for the first time.

"Steps to do so are as follows:

1. Use your existing U.S. Mint Login

2. Enter your existing password

3. You will be prompted to answer your security question

4. You will then be prompted to reset your password

"Existing customers are encouraged to access their account, reset their password, and confirm that their information is up to date before shopping. This will ensure a faster, more streamlined shopping experience, especially in advance of the Kennedy coin launch and other upcoming product launches."

Offered at $99.95, the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection includes four Kennedy half dollar coins struck in 90 percent silver in four different finishes, one from each of the U.S. Mint’s coin production facilities – the San Francisco, West Point, Philadelphia and Denver Mints.