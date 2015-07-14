Mint plans first mobile app

Complete details about its first mobile app for iOS and Android phones are to be released July 15 by the U.S. Mint.

The app, called MyUSMint, is expected to offer users the ability to access the Mint's continually updated product schedule, get quick access to their account to place orders for numismatic products, access information on U.S. Mint history, locate information on circulating coins and obtain the latest news from the Mint as it is released.

MyUSMint is free for iOS and Android users.

iOS is a mobile operating system created and developed by Apple Inc. and distributed exclusively for Apple hardware. Android is the mobile operating system developed by Google.