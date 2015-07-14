US Coins
Mint plans first mobile app
- Published: Jul 14, 2015, 4 AM
Complete details about its first mobile app for iOS and Android phones are to be released July 15 by the U.S. Mint.
The app, called MyUSMint, is expected to offer users the ability to access the Mint's continually updated product schedule, get quick access to their account to place orders for numismatic products, access information on U.S. Mint history, locate information on circulating coins and obtain the latest news from the Mint as it is released.
MyUSMint is free for iOS and Android users.
iOS is a mobile operating system created and developed by Apple Inc. and distributed exclusively for Apple hardware. Android is the mobile operating system developed by Google.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction