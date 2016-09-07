Mint prices Standing Liberty gold quarter

The U.S. Mint announced that the price for the the 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars will be $485 per coin.

The coins go on sale at noon ET Sept. 8. The product limit is 100,000 coins. The issue will be restricted to a one-coin-per-household ordering limit. Pricing is set according to the U.S. Mint’s established pricing grid.

The 2016-W coin is a quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold version of the .900 fine Standing Liberty quarter dollar designed by sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil and first struck in December 1916. The obverse design on the gold version is the Bare Breast subtype as introduced 100 years ago. Two versions of the coin were issued during the first full year of production in 1917, one being a modified version of MacNeil’s 1916 design and the second having chain mail added to cover Liberty’s exposed right breast, along with a repositioned eagle on the reverse.

